Harborough knitter encourages people to pick up their needles to support an elderly people’s charity

Jenny Bradshaw is hoping to help recruit more “woolly warriors” to back Age UK's Big Knit

A woman is imploring people across the Harborough area to pick up their knitting needles and crochet hooks to support an elderly people’s charity.

Jenny Bradshaw has been knitting furiously to take part in the Big Knit and get behind the Age UK charity for the last few years.

And she’s now hoping to help recruit more “woolly warriors” to back Age UK as the organisation helps pensioners in Harborough under pressure as the cost of living soars.

Jenny, who lives in Marston Trussell, near Market Harborough, said: “I’ve supported the Big Knit for quite a while now – and it’s a fantastic initiative.

“We knit cute little hats for the tops of Innocent smoothie and drinks bottles.

“I then take them in to the Age UK charity shop in Market Harborough town centre.

“And then every drinks bottle sold with one of our sweet little hats on raises 25p for Age UK,” said Jenny.

“I must have knitted dozens – all sorts of colours and styles.

“It’s a really fun thing to do, I love it.

“And it’s great that we’re helping elderly people all over Harborough by providing vital services and support at the same time.

“Many older people are finding it tough at the moment as energy bills rise and the cost of living goes up.

“So I just hope that people in Harborough will join me in knitting as many lovely woolly hats as they can,” added Jenny.