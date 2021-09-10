Harborough instructor who helps people get healthy by walking or running with their dogs wins coveted award

Louise Humphrey running with Pickle.

A Market Harborough instructor who helps people get healthy by walking or running with their dogs has won a coveted ukactive award.

Louise Humphrey runs DogFit classes in Market Harborough as she teaches people to run hands-free with their dog using a special harness, bungee lead and canicross waist belt.

She’s thrilled after being Highly Commended in the hotly-contested Supplier of the Year category.

“It’s been so rewarding to have helped so many people from Market Harborough learn about canicross and enjoy getting out and getting fit with their dogs.

“Particularly in the last 18 months, the social aspect of the sessions has also had a positive impact on people’s mental health,” said Louise.

“Canicross is a great way to bond with your dog, have fun and meet new people and it’s wonderful to have won this award because more people can learn about the sport.”

This year’s awards saluted organisations demonstrating an exceptional response to Covid 19 helping get more people, more active, more often.

The special accolade was presented by Paralympic champion and ukactive Chair, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and Olympian, Professor Greg Whyte.

Ginetta George, the co-founder of DogFit, said: “We’re so happy to have canicross recognised by ukactive as it raises awareness of the sport.

“This means more people learn ways to enjoy keeping fit and active with their dog - whether their goal is to simply enjoy the social side of the sport, run their first 5k or compete in events.

“DogFit’s mission is to make Canicross as inclusive and accessible as possible by providing equipment and support via our instructor network.”

Louise runs canicross taster sessions and is set to start canicross social runs.