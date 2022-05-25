An urgent SOS is being put out by Market Harborough Hygiene Bank to get behind local people as stocks are starting to run seriously low.

The vital organisation supports people across the area increasingly struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living rockets and power and food bills soar.

The hygiene bank is now appealing to the community for help as demand spirals through the roof with more and more local families and individuals facing acute hygiene poverty.

All toiletry items and household cleaning products are gladly taken in by the fast-growing charity.

And there is currently a particular demand for the following:

· Toothpaste and toothbrushes, for adults and children

· Deodorant

· Shampoo and conditioner

· Surface and floor cleaners.

Judy Rowley, Market Harborough Hygiene Bank’s coordinator, said: “We understand that money is tight for many people at the moment so we appreciate all the support that we get more than ever.

“Every tube of toothpaste or bottle of shampoo really does make a difference to people,” said Judy.

“So we are appealing to the local community to help us where ever they can so that we can continue to provide essential hygiene and cleaning products for those who simply can’t afford them.”

Donations will be distributed among 13 partner organisations in the Market Harborough area.

And they can be made at the following donation points in the town and Great Bowden:

· Sainsbury’s, St Mary’s Place

· Boots, St Mary’s Place

· Co-op, Coventry Road

· Welland Park Academy

· Great Bowden Academy

· Farndon Fields Academy.

Financial donations are also gratefully received on the charity’s Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thehygienebankharborough

“Generally speaking, donations of any hygiene or cleaning product you use will be seriously needed,” added Judy, of Market Harborough.

“The only items we are unable to receive are medical products, including Tena pads.”