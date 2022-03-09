Harborough Hygiene Bank issues appeal for donations of women’s toiletries ahead of Mother’s Day

Harborough Hygiene Bank is today issuing an appeal for donations of women’s toiletries ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday March 27.

Harborough Hygiene Bank is today issuing an appeal for donations of women’s toiletries ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday March 27.

The Harborough branch of the Hygiene Bank was set up in June 2020 – and it is going from strength to strength.

The group works with 13 partner organisations including schools, housing trusts and domestic abuse services across Harborough District, to support people living in “hygiene poverty”.

And thanks to generous donors, Harborough Hygiene Bank volunteers handed out 760 bags weighing an average of 3.5kg (7.7lbs) to local people last year.

“The cost of living hitting a 30-year high is leaving more people than ever struggling to afford the basics,” said Harborough Hygiene Bank founder Judy Rowley.

“With that in mind, we are appealing to the community to donate women’s toiletry essentials and treats this month so that we can make life a little better for mums in our area on Mother’s Day.”

Donations of products, including treats such as nail varnish, make-up and gift sets, which must be unused and unopened, can be left at donation points here in Market Harborough:

· Boots, St Mary’s Place

· Sainsbury’s, Springfield Street

· Co-op, Coventry Road

· Welland Park Academy

· Great Bowden Academy

· Farndon Fields Primary School.

The national Hygiene Bank was set up in 2018 to tackle the UK’s hidden hygiene poverty crisis.

The organisation now has branches all over the country.

They work with local charity partners to ensure all donations are distributed to people in need.

“We know that products such as toothpaste and shower gel become out of reach when people find themselves in financial difficulties.

“However, hygiene products are an essential, not a luxury,” added Judy.

“We also know that people can experience feelings of shame when they are unable to buy hygiene essentials because they need to prioritise food, rent and heating.

“For this reason, donations to The Hygiene Bank are distributed by organisations people already trust to offer help in a way that avoids the stigma that can be associated with hygiene poverty.”

Please note that the Hygiene Bank cannot take any sort of medical products (including Tena pads) or open packs of nappies.