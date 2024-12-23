Harborough guitarist facing third operation after rare stage 3 cancer was misdiagnosed for seven months

Mark with his family.

A guitarist from a Harborough village is preparing for a third operation in the new year after his rare cancer was misdiagnosed for seven months.

What began as a seemingly harmless lump on his back in June last year quickly became a life-changing medical journey for Mark Ashford.

Multiple medical professionals initially diagnosed the growth as a lipoma - a benign fatty tissue.

Mark, who is from Theddingworth, was referred to a skin centre in Wigston where an ultra-scan suggested again that the lump was a lipoma.

Mark remains committed to his passion for music as a classical guitarist.

The 52-year-old was referred to a sarcoma specialist for a second opinion a month later. The specialist also felt around the lump and diagnosed it as a “harmless lipoma”.

However, he said if it was uncomfortable for Mark, he would remove it.

Mark decided to have it removed as it was uncomfortable to sleep.

The operation was booked for January this year and he underwent surgery to remove the lump, which was sent for analysis.

Mark is training for a triathlon to raise money for Sarcoma UK.

It was when the analysis was done that doctors realised they were looking a a rare and often aggressive cancer called sarcoma.

Mark had been misdiagnosed with a harmless lump for seven months when it was, in fact, stage 3 sarcoma.

Sarcomas are so rare they account for less than one per cent of all cancer diagnoses.

Mark said: "Most people have no idea what sarcoma is. Even my doctor friends have never encountered it. It's rarely mentioned in the media."

Mark’s specialist, with 20 years of experience, apologised for not recognising the cancer earlier. The doctors then found that not all of the tumour had been removed so Mark had to undergo an additional surgery in April to remove what was left of the tumour and surrounding cells.

However, a recent scan showed that the tumour has regrown, and Mark is now due to undergo a third operation next month.

Determined to make a difference, Mark has already raised £2,300 for charity Sarcoma UK through a challenging 15km swim challenge.

He plans to participate in a triathlon next year to continue supporting cancer research.

Beyond his medical ordeal, Mark remains committed to his passion for music. As a classical guitarist who plays in a quartet and travels internationally, he's approached his diagnosis with hope and positivity.

"We tried to be cheerful," Mark said of telling his 16-year-old daughter about his diagnosis. "We discussed success stories and used examples like Princess Kate to show that medicine is advancing rapidly."

Kerry Reeves-Kneip, Sarcoma UK’s director of fundraising and communications, said: "Sarcoma is often described as the 'forgotten cancer' because it is a rare but often devastating disease that slips under the radar of public awareness and medical understanding.

Too often, patients like Mark experience delayed diagnoses because even healthcare professionals have limited knowledge about this complex cancer. At Sarcoma UK, we are committed to changing this narrative by raising awareness, supporting research, and providing critical support for those affected. Early detection can be life-changing. If you notice any unusual lumps, persistent pain, or unexplained swelling, don't hesitate to seek medical advice and ask specifically about sarcoma.”

She is urging anyone with concerns to contact Sarcoma UK for support and guidance.