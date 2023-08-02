Centre, Eileen Watts retires after 32 years with the girl guides in Market Harborough outside the Hayfields Guide HQ.

A girl guide leader has retired after 32 years.

Eileen Watts joined Market Harborough girl guides in 1991 as Brown Owl – and has retired as district commissioner.

When she joined the group met in the local church hall and scout huts, but Eileen believed they needed their own space.

Some of the pictures during 1992 - 1993 during fundraising for the Hayfields Guides HQ.

She was the driving force behind a fund-raiser to move the group to their former home in the Settling Rooms, on the site of the old cattle market.

Eileen said: “We raised £15,000 in our first year with lots of hard work and generous donations from organisations and trusts.

“We also had the help of the Harborough Mail and we couldn’t have done it with their support.”

In 1992 work began on site with Eileen digging the first sod of the £70,000 build. It was completed in 1993.