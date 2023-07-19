Chef Chris Harvey on the BBQ at Market Harborough Golf Club.

Golfers have been teeing off to celebrate a local club’s 125 year history.

Some 88 members of Market Harborough Golf Club took part in a competition with a twist on Sunday (July 16) which meant they had to take their partner’s drive.

The club then held an open day with golfing activities, music, a bar and barbecue.

On target...from left, Caelan Beveridge 11, Emilia Street 8, Jaxson Street 10 and Hugh Cowdell 11.