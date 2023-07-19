Harborough golfers tee off to celebrate 125 years of local club
They raised more than £200 for charity
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:46 BST
Golfers have been teeing off to celebrate a local club’s 125 year history.
Some 88 members of Market Harborough Golf Club took part in a competition with a twist on Sunday (July 16) which meant they had to take their partner’s drive.
The club then held an open day with golfing activities, music, a bar and barbecue.
It saw more than £200 raised for the captain’s charities of East Midlands Dog Rescue, The Meniere’s and Alzheimer’s Society.