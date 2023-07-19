News you can trust since 1854
Harborough golfers tee off to celebrate 125 years of local club

They raised more than £200 for charity
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:46 BST
Chef Chris Harvey on the BBQ at Market Harborough Golf Club.
Chef Chris Harvey on the BBQ at Market Harborough Golf Club.

Golfers have been teeing off to celebrate a local club’s 125 year history.

Some 88 members of Market Harborough Golf Club took part in a competition with a twist on Sunday (July 16) which meant they had to take their partner’s drive.

The club then held an open day with golfing activities, music, a bar and barbecue.

On target...from left, Caelan Beveridge 11, Emilia Street 8, Jaxson Street 10 and Hugh Cowdell 11.
On target...from left, Caelan Beveridge 11, Emilia Street 8, Jaxson Street 10 and Hugh Cowdell 11.
It saw more than £200 raised for the captain’s charities of East Midlands Dog Rescue, The Meniere’s and Alzheimer’s Society.

