Right - Outgoing Men's Captain at Market Harborough Golf Club Eric Graham during the donation to Gareth Aston, the Chief Executive of the Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

Harborough Golf Club members have donated more than £2,000 for a cause close to their captain’s heart.

Outgoing captain Eric Graham designated the Sheffield Hospitals Charity as his chosen charity after late friend and fellow club member Paul Wildes spent time at the Princess Royal Spinal Cord Injuries Centre, which is part of the hospital.

Following an accident Paul was transferred to the centre where staff helped him adjust to life in a wheelchair.

Eric said the care provided played a major part in helping him remain positive until his death from cancer.

And during his year as captain members raised some £2,100 through raffles, donations and social events.

Charity chairman Gareth Aston was on hand to accept the cheque.

