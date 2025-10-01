Harborough girl proves that Type 1 Diabetes ‘should not stop anyone from achieving great things’

A ten-year-old girl near Market Harborough has completed an impressive fundraiser to prove that Type 1 Diabetes “should not stop anyone from achieving great things".

Flossie Matthes, who lives near Clipston, has just completed the Wellness Walk in London to raise money for Diabetes UK – and she’s already raised more than £1,000.

Flossie was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was eight.

Her mum Jade said: "This has been challenging but she has managed her condition with amazing resilience and positivity. She wanted to do something positive and prove that Type 1 doesn’t stop her from achieving great things."

On the day of the walk (September 28) she was cheered on by family and fellow walkers, and (with the help of a few sugary snack stops!) completed the challenge with a huge smile on her face.

Jade added: "I’m incredibly proud of her. She faces so much each day, but she wanted to prove that Type 1 Diabetes doesn’t have to stop her. The support she’s had has been amazing, and we’re so grateful to everyone who’s donated so far."

Donations are still open, and Flossie hopes her efforts will inspire others to support Diabetes UK, or charities that matter to them.

Flossie said: "Every penny you donate will make a real difference. Please support me if you can – together, we can help make life better for everyone living with diabetes."

"(Diabetes UK) do so much to support people like me and fund research that could one day make life with diabetes easier."

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/flossie-m-1