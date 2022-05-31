Harborough gets ready to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style

Thousands of royal revellers across Harborough are revving up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in sensational style over the next four days.

Excited residents from Market Harborough to Lutterworth and Broughton Astley to Kibworth – as well as many villages in between – are gearing up to pull out all the stops and have the regal knees-up of a lifetime.

They are getting ready to take part in scores of street parties and other special events locally as well as lapping up an action-packed programme of festivities on TV as Harborough and the nation salutes our record-breaking 96-year-old Queen.

Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough District Council, told the Harborough Mail: “We are all going to celebrate a genuine massive moment of living history over the next few days.

“Her Majesty the Queen has reigned over us for the last 70 years – and that is phenomenal.

“She was only 25 years old when she ascended to the throne in February 1952 when her father King George VI died,” said Cllr King.

“And the Queen has not missed a beat since then.

“She is truly the greatest public servant our country has ever had in our 1,000-year-plus history.

“Our sovereign has totally dedicated her entire life to serving the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth since she was a young woman.

“And despite losing her soulmate and her rock the Duke of Edinburgh last year she is still going strong.

“The Queen represents a continuous link stretching back across almost 10 decades deep into the early 20th century,” said the Conservative council chief, who fondly recalls waving to the Queen as a schoolboy when she visited Teesside on her silver jubilee in July 1977.

“Our greatest ever wartime leader Winston Churchill was in 10 Downing Street when she became our head of state.

“Our current prime minister Boris Johnson wasn’t even born for another 12 years.

“As Princess Elizabeth she also served her country in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) as a teenager as part of our golden generation during the Second World War.

“And to go on to serve her many millions of people both here and around the world for 70 years is a quite incredible and unique achievement – and one we’ll never see again.

“I’m sure that the people of Harborough will do our Queen proud as our community unites to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee over this very special long weekend.”

Veteran Harborough district councillor Phil Knowles told us: “I’ve spoken to so many people who are looking forward to getting together to pay tribute to our Queen.

“We’ll be seeing the very best of our shining community spirit after the tough times we’ve had during the Covid pandemic in the last two years.

“We will be joining up to recognise the Queen’s unique place in our nation’s historic hall of fame,” said Cllr Knowles, who leads the Liberal Democrats on Harborough council.

“I can never see anyone getting near the Queen’s magnificent 70 years as our sovereign.

“Even if Prince William took over as King tomorrow he’d be 110 by the time he matched his grandmother’s unprecedented feat.

“I can’t even begin to imagine how many hands she’s shaken over all those years and how many people she’s met and whose lives she’s brightened up,” said Cllr Knowles.

“There is going to be an enormous feelgood factor in our towns and villages in Harborough to pay homage to our Queen and I can’t wait to celebrate that fantastic spirit.”

Two of the country’s most spectacular fireworks teams will be lighting up Market Harborough to make the Platinum Jubilee weekend go with a bang.

Locally-based AeroSparx and Komodo Fireworks are preparing to wow thousands of spectators with their stunning night-time show on Sunday.

The pyrotechnics magicians will top off a line-up of live tribute bands and all-action entertainment at Harborough Showground off Leicester Road to hail the Queen.

Leicestershire County Council is also helping hundreds of communities to showcase the monarch’s magical milestone.

Cllr Nick Rushton, the county council leader, said: “Like many people across the county, I'm really looking forward to celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

“This is a remarkable achievement in the history of the nation and everyone across Leicestershire will be paying their respects to quite simply an amazing person, who has dedicated her entire life to the service of this country."

Some 300 street parties are to take place throughout the county as the council has set aside about £500,000 to waive fees for closing roads to make it easier.

Cllr Kevin Feltham, the county council chairman, raised a special Jubilee flag at County Hall in Glenfield on Monday (May 30).

The landmark building was also illuminated in striking purple – the traditional royal colour - at night as one of 70 Jubilee beacons lit in Leicester and the county to salute the Queen.

Harborough Museum in Market Harborough is also highlighting the area’s royal connections in a special new exhibition from Tuesday May 31 to Saturday July 30.

You can find out through a special trail at the museum at the Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street how Queen Elizabeth II, King Christian VII of Denmark and Queen Anne are all connected to the town.

Museum admission and the trail are free and available during regular opening hours - Tuesday to Friday 10am to 6pm; Saturday 10am – 4pm.

More details about county council Platinum Jubilee events are available here: https://www.leicestershire.gov.uk/leisure-and-community/whats-on-for-the-platinum-jubilee

and also here: https://www.leicestershire.gov.uk/about-the-council/how-the-council-works/civic-and-ceremonial/the-lord-lieutenant/her-majesty-the-queens-platinum-jubilee

Residents can use the Platinum Jubilee interactive map to find out about or share their jubilee celebrations here: https://www.leicestershire.gov.uk/about-the-council/how-the-council-works/civic-and-ceremonial/the-lord-lieutenant/her-majesty-the-queens-platinum-jubilee#map

Special services will be held at Church of England churches in and around Market Harborough on Sunday (June 5) to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

All are welcome to these services, which will also celebrate Pentecost Sunday and culmination of Thy Kingdom Come.

10am - Sung Eucharist at St Hugh’s Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough

10am - Sung Eucharist at All Saint’s Church in Lubenham

10am - Café Church for all ages at St Peter & St Paul’s Church in Great Bowden