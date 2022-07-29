Harborough fundraisers hand over eight new laptops to Ukrainian families

Harborough Twenty 12 Lions Club has handed over eight new laptops to Ukrainian families.

The hard-working community organisation has boosted the refugees fleeing their war-torn homeland after receiving a generous bequest from club stalwart Les Moore.

Les, who died in 2019, had served as president of the Lions Club and was “always very active and quick to help wherever he could”.

“He had a heart of gold and was liked, trusted and respected by all,” said current President Jane Clarke.

“Members of the club unanimously voted to assign half of the Les Moore fund to provide immediate help for Ukrainian families in the area.

“Lion John Ragg is our liaison with the central group supporting these families and we are acting on their advice as to what is most needed and by whom,” said Jane.