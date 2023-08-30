Juliet and Gemma

Friends who both lost their mums to cancer have taken on a 100-mile walk to raise money in their memory.

Gemma Coller and Juliet Sterland from Market Harborough reached their target by walking around Leicestershire and Northamptonshire over four days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They took on the walk in memory of their mums, both called Sue, who passed away with cancer.

The walk was raising money for Loros hospice, and so far the pair have more than doubled their £1,000 target.

They said: “LOROS gave us the most precious of things and that was time with our mums, knowing they were being cared for 24 hours a day. It meant so much to us that we could be with them when needed and we can’t thank the volunteers, housekeeping staff, and medical staff enough. This is our way of trying to give something back to say thank you.

“The staff and volunteers not only care for the patients but also for the families too by offering support, explaining what was happening simply and with empathy, hugs when needed and endless cups of tea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Thank you is just not enough to express how grateful we are to everyone at LOROS, so if walking for four days can help other patients and families then it was worth every mile, every blister and every sore muscle.”

The hospice cares for 2,5000 terminally ill patients and their loved ones annually, and it costs more than £8million to run.

Gemma lost her mum last September and teamed up with Juliet, who previously took on a sky dive for the charity.

LOROS spokeswoman Magda Korytkowska said: "It is so very uplifting to see Gemma and Juliet raising so much needed funds towards the work of the hospice. We would like to thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

Advertisement

Advertisement