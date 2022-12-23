Harborough foodbank receives generous donations from local sports clubs

Christmas is always a period of caring, sharing and giving others gifts. Ahead of the the Christmas Day, Harborough's Jubilee Foodbank received donations collected for them by members of the Market Harborough Rugby Club and Harborough Athletics Club.

A representative of the town’s food bank - Sam Hunt - received the "goodies" from both sporting officials in Gary Brewster and Sarah Joyce, while athletics was represented by Howard Crabtree, Jill Roginski and Mel Brocklebank.

"There is some the population in our community who are struggling at the moment and deserve to get get some help from others. We are so grateful that both sports organisation gave us this donation which will make a difference to others during this festive season", said Sam, who works as a volunteer for the foodbank.