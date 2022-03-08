Harborough foodbank issues special appeal for UHT semi-skimmed milk

A vital foodbank based in Market Harborough is today issuing a special appeal for UHT semi-skimmed milk.

The plea is being put out by the town’s Jubilee Foodbank, which supports scores of struggling people in and around Market Harborough.

Chairperson Liz Mills said this afternoon: “We are incredibly thankful for the continued donations from people in Harborough.

“Thank you for keeping up your food donations.

“Harborough people are generous and so supportive!

“At the moment, we are particularly in need of UHT semi-skimmed milk (the green one!) as this is given in every food package,” said Liz.

“We continue to help those in food poverty because of your amazing generosity and because of our dedicated team of volunteers.”

She said that the number of people they are supporting has remained steady as they continue to get about 100 referrals every month.

“However, with the cost of living increasing, there well may be greater demand over the next few months,” said Liz.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone for your continuing support.

“Please keep an eye on our social media and website to see what we most need.”