Harborough foodbank is battling to support a growing number of people as the cost of living soars

The Jubilee Foodbank has just dealt with its third busiest month ever - including the Covid lockdown year of 2020 – in April.

And the volunteers who run the vital local support resource are getting behind more struggling people while facing a falling number of public donations.

“There continues to be an increase in referrals compared to 2019.

“The Jubilee Foodbank has supported around 1,300 people this year, including 539 children so far,” said chairperson Liz Mills, who said they are also backing Ukrainian refugees.

“We have also seen an increase in homeless referrals, up by 23 per cent last month.

“In May, the foodbank began to support a few Ukrainian refugee families.

“A few of our referrals have included people who are struggling to pay for electric and therefore have limited choices about what to eat.

"The increase in cost of living does seem to have led to a decrease in donations while referrals continue to increase.

“I don't want people to donate if they can't afford to,” said Liz, who was awarded the MBE in the Queen’s 2021 New Year’s Honours list for services to the community.

“However, if you can help, the food items at the top of our list today are tinned fruit, coffee, crackers, sugar, ham, corned beef, Smash, juice and water."

Saluting generous local people, Liz said: “The Harborough community continues to support people in poverty in so many ways.

“Not only do they give food, but there is also a community spirit in the way volunteers, churches, organisations and businesses have come forward to help.

“If you are interested in having a food drive, please contact us on our email.

“The food will go to local people who need it."

The Eco Village on St Mary's Road in Market Harborough has a Pay-it-Forward scheme.

It is able to provide a hot meal on a Wednesday or a meal from the fridge or freezer for the rest of the week.

“Just ask in the store.

“You can also take a meal for someone you know who is in need of food,” said Liz.