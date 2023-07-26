Harborough film buffs recognised for services to the community by receiving Citizenship Cup

HDC chair Barbara Johnson presents the Cup to: (l to r) Peter Mitchell, Colin Sullivan, Peter Wilford, and Ralph Holderness.

Harborough film buffs have been recognised for their services to the local community.

Harborough District Council and Market Harborough Civic Society presented the 2023 Citizenship Cup to a local group and individual.

Market Harborough Movie Makers members Ralph Holderness, Peter Wilford and Colin Sullivan accepted the award on behalf of the group. It wound up operations this year, but has spent the last 60 years producing numerous films illustrating the town’s history and recording events.

The individual award went to Peter Mitchell of Harborough Cinema (formerly Octagon Films), who has been instrumental in the cinema’s success since beginning fund-raising in the mid-1990s to create a cinema in the town.

The cinema is still a charity run entirely by volunteers.

The winners were nominated by a panel comprising representatives of the Civic Society, Chamber of Trade, Churches Together, Historical Society, Harborough Mail and Market Harborough Building Society.

They were presented with their awards at the Symington Building by Harborough District Council chairman Cllr Barbara Johnson.

She said, “I am delighted to have had the opportunity to present the Citizenship Cup for 2023 on behalf of Harborough District Council and Market Harborough Civic Society to such deserving members of our community. The recipients have been single-minded in their commitment to our community over many years.

“Between them, they have, through film, enriched our lives, widened our horizons, and given us precious glimpses into our past. On behalf of Harborough District Council and the Market Harborough Civic Society, I thank you all for your tremendous contribution to our community life.”

The Citizenship Cup was donated anonymously to the council in 1955 on the Diamond Jubilee of Market Harborough Urban District Council. It was given with the intention of being awarded occasionally in recognition of those enhancing the town’s credit or providing a service in its interests.

The cup has been looked after by Harborough Museum since 1991 and was last presented in 2017.

