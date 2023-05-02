Harborough features in new music video - capturing the town's 'community spirit'

Rachel's music career kickstarted with a live-streaming job around four years ago.

A singer-song writer has captured Harborough’s community spirit in her new music video.

The video to Rachel Palmer’s new single ‘Escape Artist’, features footage of her hometown and its ‘kind-hearted’ residents.

In the song, Rachel, laments about a friendship that went awry.

She explained: “I actually wrote the song when I was incredibly frustrated. I tried yoga, but nothing would serve me any peace on the matter. So, I sat down and write a song at my piano about the so-called friend to clear my system.

“I guess music is like spoken poetry for me. A release, therapy, and a way for me to express myself.”

The 33-year-old often performs at Louisa’s Place in Mary’s Road venue, where some of the song’s video footage is captured. Other Harborough landmarks include The Square and railway station, where Rachel is seen handing out flyers.

She said: “What I love about this town is the community. For example, more people said yes to being in my music video than no, just out of the kindness of their heart. I quite literally stopped people in the street and people gave me their time to do it. Very different to other towns I’ve lived.

Rachel regularly performs at Louisa's Place, featured in the video.

“I also wanted to film me giving out my flyers to show a more behind the scenes of the work it takes to self-promote as an independent artist.

“All it really takes is the bravery to go out there and connect with people, to inspire them and to involve them as a community, so I wanted to capture that in my music video.”

The former musical theatre student, who has some 10,000 followers on music streaming service Spotify, is aspiring to great heights - of Hollywood no less.

She is hoping her next song ‘Fight For You’, is the key to reaching them.

She explained: “It’s very Bond-like - think Adele’s ‘Skyfall’.

“My plan with this one is to try and get it heard so that someone, somewhere, would like to use it in a film - who knows, you’ve got the think big right? So ideally the next Bond movie would be nice!”