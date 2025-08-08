Harborough farmer fined for risking food chain safety

Leicestershire County Council’s Trading Standards Team has a legal duty to enforce a range of animal health and welfare legislation.

A farmer from Harborough district has been ordered to pay more than £5,000 for serious breaches of cattle identification laws.

James Beesley, of The Grange, Main Street, Cranoe, appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 6), where he pleaded guilty to 20 offences. They include failing to report cattle deaths within seven days and reusing ear tags from animals that had already been slaughtered, making it harder to trace where meat comes from.

Leicestershire County Council’s Trading Standards Team has a legal duty to enforce a range of animal health and welfare legislation. The ability to identify and trace the origin and movements of farmed animals - particularly cattle - is essential for disease control, food safety, and consumer confidence.

Trading Standards officers began investigating after a routine visit to the farm, following contact by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) in August 2022 due to Beesley, aged 24, failing to submit his cattle herd for compulsory tuberculosis testing.

Before the visit, officers checked the Cattle Tracing Service (CTS) database and identified anomalies in 16 cattle records. Despite him being given advice and guidance, Beesley did not act.

In April 2023 the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) notified Trading Standards of ongoing and serious inspection failures recorded between 2019 and 2022, including animals missing from registration and irregularities in ear tag usage.

The investigation found the failure to report animal deaths to relevant authorities within seven days, and the reusing of ear tag numbers previously from already slaughtered cattle.

The prosecution emphasised that non-compliance risks both human health and the wider farming industry in the event of an outbreak of disease, making traceability in the food chain vital.

Beesley’s defence solicitor, Tony Davis, said that there was no dishonesty or financial motive and that he “simply couldn’t cope” with the demands of farming, particularly during a period when he had little help and he was caring for a terminally ill father.

Mr Davis added: “The administrative burden became overwhelming, and instead of seeking help, Mr Beesley buried his head in the sand. This was not done for monetary gain. It was an offence of omission, not commission.”

Beesley was fined £921, reduced from £1,382 due to his early guilty plea. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £368 and £4,000 in prosecution costs, totalling £5,289. A collection order was made, allowing him to pay £150 per month.

Gary Connors, head of Leicestershire Trading Standards, said: “This case demonstrates the importance of compliance with animal identification laws. These regulations exist to protect public health and other farmers’ livestock, ensure traceability, and maintain the integrity of the food chain.

“It sends a clear message to farmers that they need to make sure that their animal movements are recorded properly or potentially face enforcement action. We will continue to take robust action against those who disregard these responsibilities.”

To find out further information or to report concerns, visit the Leicestershire Trading Standards website at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/trading-standards or APHA at www.gov.uk/guidance/contact-apha.