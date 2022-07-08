Harborough families struggling to make ends meet will get help to feed their children over the summer holiday

Thousands of families in Harborough and across Leicestershire struggling to make ends meet will get help to feed their children over the summer holiday.

Leicestershire County Council is again running a school meal voucher scheme for some 14,000 eligible county children.

Their parents and carers will be able to buy £15 worth of food a week for the six week-long summer break as pupils finish school today (Friday).

The scheme is being funded through the council’s Household Support Fund (HSF) from £3.6 million of Department of Work and Pension money.

Schools and early years settings have already started issuing vouchers to eligible families.

Cllr Lee Breckon, the council’s lead member for resources, said: “Everywhere you look it is obvious that vulnerable people in Leicestershire are feeling the bite of the cost-of-living crisis.

“We, as a council, cannot control some of the major economic factors pushing up costs but we are in a position to help families who may be finding things harder than others.

“We’re continuing with our long-standing free school meal vouchers which we know make a huge difference to families who struggle to put food on the table during the holidays,” said Cllr Breckon.

“And we recognise that six weeks is a long time to be without the support they rely on in term time – so we’re stepping in with the £15-a-week offer again.”

Cllr Deborah Taylor, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for children and families, said: “We’re also working with our partners Active Together to deliver our Summer 2022 Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, Leicestershire Holidays Together, which will provide free holiday clubs for children living in Leicestershire who are eligible for free school meals.”

The sessions will take place at venues across the county, run by schools, voluntary and community organisations, childcare providers and sports clubs.

Children and young people can access up to 16 holiday club sessions over the summer – totally free of charge.

The sessions will offer a whole range of fun activities.

Over 12 months some £7.2 million of support has been available to people in Leicestershire through the Household Support fund.

These can feature charities, schools, food banks, council housing officials or care teams and GPs or other NHS staff.