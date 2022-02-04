Harborough events lined up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Tree planting, community grants and a schools’ art project are among a stack of events being lined up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Tree planting, community grants and a schools’ art project are among a stack of events being lined up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Harborough District Council is working with residents, businesses and local organisations across the district to mark the monarch’s record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

And the local authority is actively exploring a wide range of opportunities to highlight and showcase the Queen’s historic achievement.

Villages will be able to apply for £250 towards projects and events.

And there will be match-funded grants of £500 available for commemorative benches, beacons or other community installations which celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

People in Harborough district will be invited to help plant trees across the district – including Queen Elizabeth Acer trees.

“The council is also inviting secondary schools to produce artwork, celebrating each decade of the Queen’s reign, that are set to be installed in locations in the town,” said Harborough council.

“Across the UK and Commonwealth, events and activities are being planned to celebrate the Jubilee with a special extended national bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June 2022.”

Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough council, said: “I hope we all join together across the district, and the Commonwealth, to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s reign, and share what this means to us.

“The extended bank holiday weekend is an opportunity to mark this occasion in our own unique way, and, with Accession Day on 6 February, we are busy working with partners to ensure the Platinum Jubilee later this year is a time to remember.”

The council will also be asking people to share their memories, photos or experiences of seeing or meeting the Queen - and just what the nation’s sovereign means to people here - using the Twitter hashtag #JubileeHarborough.

The council is to release more information about its plans over the next few weeks.

If you are hoping to stage a street party you are being asked to complete a temporary event notice at www.harborough.gov.uk/event-toolkit

The Queen acceded to the throne on February 6 1952 when she was 25 years old after her father King George VI died aged 56.

The Queen and members of the Royal Family will travel around the UK throughout 2022 carrying out engagements to mark this historic occasion - culminating with the Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June.