Henderson Connellan won The British Property Award for Market Harborough.

An estate agent in Market Harborough has been recognised for their customer service.

Henderson Connellan won The British Property Award for Market Harborough. Judges said the team performed ‘outstandingly’ throughout the extensive judging period, which focused on customer service levels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winning the award sees the company shortlisted for a number of national awards which will be announced later in the year.

The British Property Awards see services compared on a local, regional and national level. It sees judges act as ‘mystery shoppers’.

Award spokesman Robert McLean said: “Our awards have been specifically designed to be attainable to all agents. If an agent has been attributed with one of our awards, it is simply down to the fantastic customer service levels that they have demonstrated across a prolonged period of time.