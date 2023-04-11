News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
1 hour ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
1 hour ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
1 hour ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
4 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
4 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request

Harborough estate agent recognised for customer service

Judges said they performed ‘outstandingly’.

By Laura Kearns
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:24 BST
Henderson Connellan won The British Property Award for Market Harborough.Henderson Connellan won The British Property Award for Market Harborough.
Henderson Connellan won The British Property Award for Market Harborough.

An estate agent in Market Harborough has been recognised for their customer service.

Henderson Connellan won The British Property Award for Market Harborough. Judges said the team performed ‘outstandingly’ throughout the extensive judging period, which focused on customer service levels.

Winning the award sees the company shortlisted for a number of national awards which will be announced later in the year.

The British Property Awards see services compared on a local, regional and national level. It sees judges act as ‘mystery shoppers’.

Most Popular

Award spokesman Robert McLean said: “Our awards have been specifically designed to be attainable to all agents. If an agent has been attributed with one of our awards, it is simply down to the fantastic customer service levels that they have demonstrated across a prolonged period of time.

“Winning agents should be proud their customer service levels provide a benchmark for their local, regional and national competition”

Market Harborough