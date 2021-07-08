Harborough equine centre thanks volunteers who help support both children and adults struggling with life

The event at SpiritAtPlay, which supports both children and adults struggling with life, has proved a huge success.

An event held at a Harborough equine centre which supports both children and adults struggling with life has proved a huge success.

The special day was staged at the SpiritAtPlay complex at Illston on the Hill, north of Market Harborough, to thank their army of volunteers for working so hard during the Covid pandemic.

Judith Edwards, the owner and centre manager, said: “We held the event to show our appreciation for all the time and work our brilliant volunteers have put in during the lockdowns.

The event at SpiritAtPlay, which supports both children and adults struggling with life, has proved a huge success.

“The afternoon went really well.

“Our horses enjoyed all the cuddles and interacted perfectly.”

Judith, who set up the project in 2005, added: “The weather was great which was good as forecasters said rain.

“We are very grateful to the Co-operative store in Fleckney for donating lovely snacks and other goodies.

“Two volunteers made a massive plate of sandwiches.

“And a lovely cake made in the shape of a horse’s head was donated by For Heaven’s Cakes along with some small cakes complete with edible photos of the horses.

“It was such a lovely day,” said Judith, a qualified hypnotherapist.

“The afternoon was a great success and thoroughly enjoyed by everyone who came along.

“The event went so well that we hope to do another one very soon.”

Based on 10 acres of sweeping majestic countryside in Harborough, SpiritAtPlay is run by an “unpaid, dedicated and committed team”.

“We are always trying to raise funds to provide the equine-assisted learning by applying for grants.

“Recently we have been fortunate to be awarded a grant from the Big Lottery.

“That enables us to offer the Families United project for those who cannot afford to pay for sessions or have no access to funding.

“In the past two years we have been able to build our centre with the support of local businesses.”

SpiritAtPlay aims to provide a natural and safe environment where rescued horses have the freedom to use their natural herd instincts.

The organisation uses “this setting as a means to enable children with extra needs to develop their life skills in communicating and self-managing their emotions”.

Their objectives are:

To accommodate at least five rescued horses at any one time

To provide facilities for the horses according to their needs and a suitable setting for children with extra needs to interact safely with them

To help between 24 and 36 families per year with four sessions per family to interact with the horses as a means of enhancing health and well-being.