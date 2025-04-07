Harborough DJ inspired to launch care home fundraiser after ‘heart-warming’ live music event

Daniel with his nan Shirley (left) and care hone residents.

A Harborough DJ is raising funds to bring smiles and fun to care home residents.

Danny Upex has launched a fundraiser to help Polebrook Nursing Home host entertainment events.

The idea hit him on visiting his nan at the care home and seeing faces light up during a music event.

He explained: “I went to visit my nan Shirley at her care home and seeing everyone’s faces when the singer came on was so heart-warming. Some of the people in the care home had no one visiting them so, imagine if no entertainment was on, what would you look forward to?”

The 30-year-old, who DJs around Harborough at weekends and organises events including Corby’s ‘That 90s Festival’, realised the entertainment was afforded by staff members’ own fundraising efforts.

He added: “The staff were helping them dance and it was just so amazing to see, but the same staff were going home to bake cakes, to sell just to afford to get more entertainment. So, I felt like I had to do something.”

He has set an initial £1,500 target to fund regular events including live performances, movie nights and arts and crafts.

He added: “I think I’d like to book the entertainment with the help of the residents’ feedback. I would feel at ease knowing 100 per cent of the money has paid for what the residents want.”

Of proud nan Shirley, he said: “My nan is over to moon when anyone just visits, so you can imagine how she feels when people are donating and helping.”

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/nbq2j-entertain-the-elderly to donate to Daniel’s cause.