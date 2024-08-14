Harborough district wildlife hospital calls on businesses to sponsor 2025 fundraising calendar
And the Kibworth-based Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital is calling on local businesses to sponsor a page on its 2025 fundraising calendar.
Sponsorship money - £100 for a page - will go straight towards the cost of caring for the sick, injured and orphaned wildlife at the hospital.
Businesses are free to choose the page, where their logo will be displayed, and a dedicated page will include the details of all calendar sponsors.
They are also looking for local businesses and shops that would like to sell the fundraising calendars.
Those interested can email [email protected].
The hospital is also hosting fundraising day ‘la fest’ at The Langton Arms in Church Langton on Saturday August 24, from 12pm to 5pm.
There will be a barbecue, craft, live music and visitors are invited to enter their pooch into a dog show on the day.
All the funds raised will go to the charity.