Harborough district village receives over £1million funding to improve infrastructure

Great Glen will benefit from a £1.1million handout thanks to previous developments.

Harborough District Council has allocated £1,117,533 to two community projects in Great Glen.

The projects have received Section 106 money provided by developers for community projects and social infrastructure where development has taken place.

Organisations which received funding from previous developments in the area are:

Great Glen Village Hall – £369,410.40 to refurbish the 125-year-old building and bring it up to modern standards for community use.

Great Glen Parish Council – £748,143.16 to deliver a community pavilion complex with accessible vehicle parking for the purposes of sport, social and leisure activities.

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “Great Glen, like all settlements in the Harborough district, is somewhere favourable to live so I’m pleased we’re able to award this money to keep enhancing the village and its reputation for residents. I look forward to seeing these projects progress and benefit the community for years to come.”

Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/grants for details on Section 106 funding.