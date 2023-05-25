Harborough district schoolgirl awarded special House of Commons prize for her Coronation card design

A schoolgirl from Swinford has been awarded a special House of Commons prize.

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa visited Swinford Church of England Primary School to present 10-year-old Agatha Leuzy-Hall with a special House of Commons Teddy Bear and King Charles III notebook after her entry to the MP’s Coronation card competition was awarded first prize.

The MP also awarded three other pupils at the school with Honourable Mention certificates for entering the competition.

Mr Costa is pictured with pupils from Swinford CofE Primary School and Coronation card competition winner, Agatha Leuzy-Hall (centre) and Rachel Chamberlain, co-headteacher.

Mr Costa said: "I was very pleased to receive lots of fantastic entries from lots of young constituents across South Leicestershire, however Agatha’s wonderful design of King Charles III’s chariot was a most deserving winner.

“I am hugely grateful to all those that entered my competition, and many congratulations too to Kira Man of The Pastures Primary School in Narborough and Joshua Camilus of Sherrier Primary School in Lutterworth, for their brilliant entries and for being awarded runners up."

