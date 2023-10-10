News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK

Harborough district residents invited to 'have a go' at Morris dancing taster session

The event will take place on Thursday October 19
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:12 BST
The Braybrooke Morris dancers performing a variety of traditional hankie and stick dances outside the Bulls Head at Arthingworth.The Braybrooke Morris dancers performing a variety of traditional hankie and stick dances outside the Bulls Head at Arthingworth.
The Braybrooke Morris dancers performing a variety of traditional hankie and stick dances outside the Bulls Head at Arthingworth.

Residents looking to shake up their routine are invited to a Morris Dancing taster in a Harborough district village.

The event, hosted by the Braybrooke Morris Dancers, will take place on Thursday October 19, at 7.45pm, in the Braybrooke Village Hall.

Group leader Angela Tranter has been dancing with the Morris group for three years.

She explained her Morris dancing journey with the Braybrooke group, which began life in 1989.

Most Popular

“I joined because they came to my office to dance for my leaving surprise. My boss knew I was interested and they asked me to join in so the whole office came to watch their manager have a go. Three years later I am still dancing with Braybrooke Morris. I have met so many people and danced with other Morris Sides.

“Morris Dancing is a great way to meet new friends, laugh and keep fit.”

The group meets to practice every Thursday at the village hall.

Related topics:ResidentsHarborough