Harborough district residents invited to 'have a go' at Morris dancing taster session

The Braybrooke Morris dancers performing a variety of traditional hankie and stick dances outside the Bulls Head at Arthingworth.

Residents looking to shake up their routine are invited to a Morris Dancing taster in a Harborough district village.

The event, hosted by the Braybrooke Morris Dancers, will take place on Thursday October 19, at 7.45pm, in the Braybrooke Village Hall.

Group leader Angela Tranter has been dancing with the Morris group for three years.

She explained her Morris dancing journey with the Braybrooke group, which began life in 1989.

“I joined because they came to my office to dance for my leaving surprise. My boss knew I was interested and they asked me to join in so the whole office came to watch their manager have a go. Three years later I am still dancing with Braybrooke Morris. I have met so many people and danced with other Morris Sides.

“Morris Dancing is a great way to meet new friends, laugh and keep fit.”