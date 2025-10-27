Pupils from primary schools across Harborough took part in a maths challenge organised by the Leicester High School for Girls

Pupils from across the Harborough district took part in a primary schools maths challenge at the Leicester High School for Girls.

Students from Market Harborough Church of England Academy, Fleckney Primary School and St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy all took part in the challenges.

The aims of the day were for pupils from different schools to work together, think creatively and have fun with numbers.

Following a warm-up round activities included team challenges such as the crossnumber, logic and make a number rounds.

After a break for lunch, friendly competition continued with the relay and shuttle rounds, which tested pupils on their speed, teamwork and accuracy.

It was a particularly successful day for the team from Fleckney Primary School, who received a gold award for their performance.

Mr Newell, head of maths at Leicester High School for Girls, said of the day: “It was fantastic to see pupils from so many local schools come together and share their love of maths.

“The local pupils were a credit to their schools, and everyone left with smiles - and a deeper appreciation for the fun side of maths.”

Pupils from St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy and Avenue Primary School also took part in the day, which concluded with the announcement of results and prize-giving.

