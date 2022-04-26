Harborough district music charity receives enthusiastic reception during its special tour in Italy

Almost 40 members of Great Bowden Recital Trust (GBRT) Adult Vocal Choir travelled to the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region in north-east Italy for a concert tour last week.

The successful local choir was one of the first from the UK to perform there since the start of the two-year pandemic as Italy has only just eased Covid rules to allow live performances.

Staying at the beautiful and historic Villa Luppis in Rivarotta Pasiano, the group spent time rehearsing together before performing two concerts.

They staged the first show on the promenade in Grado overlooking the Adriatic Sea.

And the choir put on the second concert for members of the Puglia Cultural Club in Trieste – with both receiving an “enthusiastic reception” from local audiences.

Great Bowden Recital Trust was originally due to go to Italy in April 2021 but the trip had to be postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sue Benson, the choir’s Managing Trustee, said: “The last two years have been very challenging for our choir, having to rehearse online for over a year during lockdown and only returning to face-to-face rehearsals last September.

“So to be able to spend three days singing together in beautiful surroundings and performing for an audience indoors for the first time since 2019 was very special for all of us.”