Harborough district cyclists launch new bid to collect and take critical aid to people fleeing Ukraine

Harborough district cyclists are launching a new bid to collect and take critical aid to devastated people fleeing Ukraine.

Kibworth Easy Riders cycling club is teaming up with Market Harborough-based logistics firm TGW to throw their weight behind refugees in Poland.

Mark Evans, Keith Low and Gavin Gough plan to make the 1,500-mile drive to Poland later this month with a van load of vital supplies.

They are now appealing for people to donate:

- Baby/toddler/children’s clothing

- Underwear (New only please)

- Nappies

- Pull Ups for babies and toddlers

- Nappy Sacks

- Wet Wipes

- Toilet wipes

- Non-perishable food for babies and toddlers (Pouches/milk/jars/ dried)

- Non-prescription medication (Calpol/Bonjela/Gripe Water/Nappy cream)

- Small toys

- Animal food (wet/dry)

- Toothpaste

- Toothbrushes

- Women’s sanitary items

- Flannels

- Anti-bacterial hand wash

- Anti-bacterial wipes

You can drop off donations at TGW Ltd at Falcon Court on The Point business park off Rockingham Road (near the Roebuck) in Market Harborough at the following times:

Monday to Thursday – 9am–7pm

Friday – 9am–6pm

Saturday & Sunday – 11am–4pm

Parking bays will be identified and the drop-off point will be accessible by the car park to the left hand side of the building.