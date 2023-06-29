Harborough district crematorium offering to scatter ashes in space for a final journey that is out of this world​​​​​​​!

Fancy blasting your ashes into space?

A crematorium in the Harborough district is offering a final journey that is truly out of this world – scattering ashes in space!

The idea is being launched at Great Glen Crematorium, as part of Westerleigh Group, which has entered into a new partnership with Aura Flights.

Great Glen Crematorium manager Aleksandra Harris said: “For centuries, man has looked up at the stars and dreamed of going into space; while few of us ever get to do this during our lifetimes, there is now the option to travel into space for your final journey."

The ashes will be placed inside a ‘scatter vessel’ which is fitted to a space-capable biodegradable balloon filled with hydrogen gas.

The ashes are either then returned back down to Earth with the family or released around 100,000 feet above the earth and spend the next three-to-six months orbiting the globe until they re-enter the atmosphere.