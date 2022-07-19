Harborough district councillors back new campaign to crack down on the abuse and intimidation of councillors

Harborough District Council's headquarters

Cllr King, who leads Harborough council, and Liberal Democrat chief Cllr Knowles have both signed the Debate Not Hate public statement as part of the Local Government Association (LGA) movement.

Cllr King said: "Fortunately incidents of harassment towards councillors in the Harborough district are rare - but they do take place and this isn’t acceptable.

“Anyone, regardless of their background or political affiliation, should feel safe to become a councillor and be proud to represent their community.

“I have signed the public statement and have encouraged all councillors to do the same."

Cllr Knowles said: “Be it in council, on the streets, or in life in general I will never defend or agree with personal attacks, harassment of or encouraging others to indulge/participate in the harassing or personal attacks on others.

“Such practices are simply wrong on every level.“