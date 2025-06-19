Harborough District Council will raising Armed Forces flag on Monday

Councillor Peter James Vice Chairman and Deputy Lieutenant Richard Everard OBE with the Armed Forces Day Flag last year. Photo: Andrew Carpenter.

Harborough District Council will raise a flag on Monday (June 23) to show the district’s gratitude to the Armed Forces community.

The vice chairman of the council, Cllr Buddy Anderson, and other invited guests, including veterans and representatives from service organisations, will attend a short ceremony in Church Square, Market Harborough, at 10.20am, before the Armed Forces Day flag is raised on The Symington Building, the council offices.

The occasion will mark the build-up to Armed Forces Day, which will take place on Saturday, June 28.

The flag will fly from the building all week up until and including Armed Forces Day.

Everyone is welcome to attend the flag raising ceremony.

For more information about Armed Forces Day visit: www.armedforcesday.org.uk