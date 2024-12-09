Harborough District Council unveils King Charles III portrait as part of long-standing tradition
Deputy Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Richard Everard, revealed the portrait in the Council Chamber in The Symington Building during a ceremony.
There is a long tradition of displaying the portraits of monarchs in public buildings, signifying their importance at the heart of national life.
The photograph was taken at Windsor Castle, by Hugo Burnard, also behind the King’s Coronation photographs.
His Majesty is shown in the uniform of an Admiral of the Fleet and is wearing the Garter Collar and Sovereign’s Badge, Garter Star, Thistle Star, the Bath Sovereign’s Badge, the Order of Merit among others.
Council chair Peter Elliott and leader Phil Knowles were also present for the unveiling.
Cllr Elliott said: “We are very honoured to receive the portrait of King Charles III. I wish him a long and happy reign. I feel sure everyone in the Harborough district would echo these same sentiments.”