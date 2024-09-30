Harborough District Council to support South Leicestershire Pensioners' Fair

MP Alberto Costa is hosting the event.

Harborough District Council is supporting an event to bring together pensioners and their families from across South Leicestershire.

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa MP is behind the Pensioners’ Fair on November 1, from 12pm to 2:30pm, at Narborough Parish Hall in Desford Road, Narborough.

The event aims to raise awareness of the support available to pensioners in their local community. Alongside the council, attendees will include Job Centre Plus, Modern Mobility, PSA Financial, British Gas and Sapcote Memory Hub which supports people with dementia and their loved ones.

Mr Costa said “I’m looking forward to hosting this event at the end and encourage pensioners and their family from across the constituency to come along.

“The organisations attending have supported pensioners across the area and it is great to bring them together so that pensioners and their family can learn more about the work they do and how it can be of help to them if need be.”