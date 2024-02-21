Bella died after she was hit by a car after escaping the kennels.

Harborough District Council will discuss the display of star ratings for local animal businesses after it was contacted by a woman whose dog was killed after escaping kennels.

Victoria Owen’s dog Bella was left at a doggy daycare establishment in July. It was the last time she saw the dog after two safety barriers failed and she escaped the property. She was chased up the road and hit by a car.

The investigating authority reduced the business' Animal Activity rating to one star. However, the ratings are often not publicly available on council websites, with the many directing the public to email businesses directly for information.

The distraught owner has since set up a petition for calls to mandate displays of animal business licence star ratings. The petition has gained nearly 1,300 signatures.

Victoria said: “This seems to be an unnecessary hurdle and lacks transparency. A licensing certificate shows the star rating yet more often than not, owners have no knowledge that the system exists. This is not the owners fault, this is because the criteria and results are not talked about enough!

“It's time to get the 'Paws on the Doors' If this change were to happen, it would have a direct and positive impact on licensed establishments.”

The petitioner has also taken on the task of emailing every UK council to ask them directly to update their websites and display Animal Activity Star Ratings.

She added: “2023 was impossibly difficult and I experienced a level of pain I didn’t even know existed, but knowing people were supporting us and that maybe a small bit of good could come from what had happened helped to keep me going.

“I’m currently in the process of emailing each and every council in the UK, asking them directly to update their websites and display Animal Activity Star Ratings (if they don’t do so already). I’m using the petition as leverage to demonstrate how many people believe this change should happen.”