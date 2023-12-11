Harborough District Council says 'no decisions have been made' after housing minister 'blows up' local plan claims

A decision on the homes looks set to be deferred

Harborough’s MP says government’s housing minster has ‘blown up’ the district council’s claims about the local plan – as the authority reiterates no decisions have been made.

A crunch vote on whether to accept unmet housing need from Leicester and spend £2million on a new local plan, looks set to be deferred by Harborough District Council at a meeting this evening (Monday).

In a paper about the local plan – which would shape the future of the district – Harborough District Council says not accepting the unmet housing need from Leicester would delay the authority’s local plan and means it would not be adopted until 2030.

But the MP says housing minister Lee Rowley has said no government decision has been made on scheduling local plans under its new system, and there is protection for local authorities.

Mr O’Brien said: “This letter directly contradicts and blows up claims that local officials have made in the documents they have presented to councillors. It is shocking the advice that has been given to councillors has been described by the minister in charge as ‘not correct’.

“This must surely be the final nail in the coffin for the plan to increase our housebuilding target by nearly a quarter to take on Leicester’s overspill housing.”

But Harborough District Council says no decisions have been made.

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “I have reiterated over several months that no decisions on accepting a share of Leicester’s unmet housing need have been made and that is still the case. Cabinet has been responsibly gathering information about this matter and making it available to the public and councillors so that all councillors may be equipped to make the right decision for the district.

“I readily sought a way to accommodate Neil O’Brien MP’s request to delay the decisions on the Local Plan which are due to be discussed at Full Council tonight.