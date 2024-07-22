Harborough District Council leader urges people to have their say on gluten-free prescriptions

The consultation is reviewing changes to gluten-free prescriptions.

The Leader of Harborough District Council is encouraging people to share their views on the prescribing of gluten free products.

The NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board is proposing to stop providing gluten free products on prescription partly due to the availability of gluten free foods.

Before making a final decision, the board wants to understand what this means for people and their families. All patients aged 16 or over registered at a GP practice in the county are invited to share their experiences of gluten free products on prescription through an online questionnaire.

Cllr Knowles said: “I encourage as many people as possible to take part in this public consultation about changes to the prescribing of gluten free products which affects people’s health. If we would like the NHS to continue delivering excellent healthcare then it is important these opportunities are taken to help shape improvements.”

Visit www.bit.ly/llrgfsurvey to take part before August 25.