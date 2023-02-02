The Progress flag will fly above council offices until February 6.

A rainbow flag is flying from Harborough District Council’s Symington Building to mark LGBT+ History Month.

Harborough District Council says it recognises LGBT+ people continue to experience barriers in everyday life and that it is committed to eliminating all forms of discrimination and prejudice.

The Progress Flag will be flying until Monday February 6.

Cllr Paul Dann, the council’s Cabinet lead for Equalities and Diversity, said: “We’re proud to fly the Progress Flag from our rooftop in support of LGBT+ History Month. We are committed to creating a more inclusive and welcoming community for everyone, and want to promote understanding and acceptance for all.”

LGBT+ History Month is marked in February each year. It aims to promote equality and diversity while celebrating the lives and achievements of LGBT+ people. Although significant progress regarding equality, acceptance, and recognition of LGBT+ communities has been made over recent years, challenges remain, including continued levels of targeted hate crime and low levels of reporting.

Figures from LGBT+ rights charity Stonewall showed that only half of LGBT people are open about their sexual orientation or gender identity to their family. And, in the workplace, almost one in five LGBT staff have been the target of negative conduct, 10 per cent of black, Asian and ethnic minority LGBT staff, and three per cent of white LGBT staff, have been physically attacked by customers or colleagues because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

They also reported that more than a third of LGBT staff have hidden or disguised they are LGBT at work because they were afraid of discrimination while one in eight lesbian, gay, and bi people would not feel confident reporting any homophobic or biphobic bullying to their employer. Similarly, one in five trans people would not report transphobic bullying in the workplace.

Cllr Amanda Nunn, the council’s Equalities Champion, added: “No one should experience prejudice or hate for who they are, and we all have a role to play in challenging and ending discrimination homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia in our communities.”