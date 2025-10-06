Harborough District Council disputes claims that is it a ‘museum of paperwork’ and has ‘reduced democratic scrutiny to a farce’

Harborough District Council (HDC) has disputed claims it has “reduced democratic scrutiny to a farce” amid claims by opponents.

HDC's Conservative group had deemed council meetings run by the Lib Dem/Green/Labour coalition were a “museum of paperwork”, but officials have contested that.

The Tories made the claims, citing a number of examples including meetings they said had been presented with out of date minutes. A Conservative Group spokesperson said scrutiny panels were being fed “stale reports long past their sell-by date”.

The Conservative group said the coalition’s “culture of delay and obfuscation” was “failing residents” and said they were calling for “urgent reforms to restore openness and proper democratic oversight”. However, the council has hit back, saying it had actually implemented a number of governance improvements.

The Conservatives claimed a number of issues had led to them saying HDC was presiding over a “museum of paperwork” at council meetings. It said examples of the so-called “farce” from the coalition included a regulatory committee seeing councillors presented with minutes almost two years out of date.

They said the Local Plan advisory panel had also seen members asked to sign off minutes from November 2024 – something they said was a clear breach of the law requiring approval at the next meeting. Councillors on HDC’s scrutiny panel were also reportedly expected to examine a financial report which was already six months old. This, they said, made it impossible to hold decision-makers properly to account.

A Conservative group spokesperson said: “This coalition has reduced Harborough District Council to a dusty museum of paperwork. Councillors are forced to rubber-stamp ancient minutes while scrutiny panels are fed stale reports long past their sell-by date.”

“That isn’t transparency. Residents deserve honesty and accountability, but instead they’re getting secrecy, sloppiness, and a council buried under its own dust.”

The council has hit back at the claims though, saying it takes its legal duties in meetings “seriously”. Liz Elliott, deputy chief executive at HDC, said: “We have made a number of governance improvements which include reviewing terms of reference and practices for our committees and sub-committee meetings, the final part of which will be presented to full council in October.”

Ms Elliott also addressed the individual concerns, saying the regulatory committee “has a limited work programme and as such meets infrequently”. She said: “The previous meeting took place in February 2024, and the minutes of that meeting were correctly presented to the next meeting in September 2025.”

On claims the advisory panel had breached the law, she said the panel was an “informal, non-decision making group helping to develop council policy and test ideas”. She said that meant there was “no requirement” for formal minutes and “therefore no legal obligation to present them to subsequent meetings”.

She said: “Nonetheless, we recognised it would be helpful and a matter of good practice to introduce formal minutes, and these were presented to the panel in September 2025 for approval for the first time.”

As for the scrutiny panel claims, Ms Elliott said councillors were reviewing the year-end financial out-turn report at the time. This, she said, had been prepared alongside the statement of accounts “due to their impact on each other”. She said: “As with many other local authorities, these were published in August and as such it was perfectly reasonable to review this at the scrutiny meeting in September.”