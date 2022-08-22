Harborough District Council asks lawyers to review if it acted correctly by removing councillors from public gallery

Work has began to clear trees and hedges.

Harborough District Council has asked lawyers to review whether it acted correctly when ejecting councillors from the public gallery.

The authority says it is seeking independent confirmation after it asked councillors to leave the Audit and Standards meeting in March.

It related to a controversial report into the multi-million pound redevelopment of Naseby Square – where work has recently began to clear trees.

Photo by ANDREW CARPENTER

The study into the council’s handling of the project alongside Platform Housing was initially seen by only four councillors after the council asked a Queen’s Counsel (QC) barrister for advice.

They were the council leader Cllr Phil King, deputy leader Cllr James Hallam, Audit and Standards Committee chairman Cllr Paul Bremner and his vice-chairman Cllr Amanda Nunn.

Councillors and any members of the public sitting in the public gallery were removed when the report came up.

It was later also shared with the rest of the Audit and Standards Committee.

A Harborough District Council spokeswoman said: “We confirm that we are seeking independent confirmation of the process followed.”

Leader of the opposition Cllr Phil Knowles said it cannot be allowed to happen again.

He told the Mail: “I cannot believe in the 21st century that was allowed to happen. Never since I was elected in 1987 can I recollect it happening - it is unprecedented.

“To exclude councillors is exceptional. A summary of that meeting should now be shown to the public.

“I see the district council consulting a lawyer as the next step of proceedings and I’m not prepared to let this drop.”

Harborough council wrapped up the deal to sell its land at Naseby Square, off Stuart Road, for £1.4 million to Platform Housing Group earlier this year.

The major housing set-up, which already owned adjoining land at the site on the Southern estate, now aims to pump millions of pounds into building 38 “affordable homes”.

The tenants of 13 bungalows set to be demolished at Naseby Square have already been moved out and found new homes.