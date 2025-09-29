When Colin Jenkins started climbing the Scottish mountains back in 1997, little did he know what uphill challenges he would face along the way - both on the slopes and in life itself.

On September 24, the Slawston resident marked an amazing achievement when he reached the summit of Sgurr Mor in Glen Kingie near Mallaig. By doing this, the 63-year-old has become a member of an elite club of mountaineers who have 'completed' all 282 Munros (a Munro is a Scottish mountain over 3000ft).

But what is more remarkable is that in 2015, he was diagnosed with advanced blood cancer and had intensive treatment including a stem cell transplant at the Leicester Royal Infirmary.

"Despite this, I still managed to climb a few Munros in 2016 as I regained my health and strength. I became determined to finish the job!" he said.

Colin has taken the opportunity of climbing his last mountain to raise money for Blood Cancer UK and has so far raised well over £3,000 - his target was £2,820.

"In addition I have decided that I will make a personal charitable donation to the Haematology Department at the LRI without whom to be frank, I wouldn’t be around or have been able to regain my “hill fitness” and get the job done," he added.

Discussing his amazing adventure over the past 28 years, Colin said: "I climbed my first in July 1997 - Ben Nevis - and have been gradually “ticking off” hills over the following years.

"I’ve now finished my round and registered as a “compleater” with the official keeper of the lists, the Scottish Mountaineering Council. "There are just over 8100 people registered as “compleaters”.

"For much of my journey I’ve walked with my friend of over 40 years, Barry Haynes, and we intentionally coordinated our last years of 'Munro Bagging' so that we finished together last week.

"In all weathers I’ve climbed hills, with many hills climbed in cloud and rain with no views at all. I also learnt the skills necessary for winter expeditions, climbing with ice axe and crampons. On the infamous Cuillin Ridge on Skye we needed a professional guide to help us with ropes and climbing the somewhat misnamed Inaccessible Pinnacle.

"But you tend to remember the best days out - it is stunningly beautiful and majestic."

He added: "Naturally I tended to climb easier or more accessible peaks first. They were also mainly ones in the southern Highlands because getting to the hills from Leicestershire takes some time. That meant more remote hills and multi day expeditions were put off for the end!

"This meant having to mountain bike to the start of a hill or even wild camp in the heather. Last week's expedition into the last few hills involved bike, wild camp and hike. All for a man now into his 60s. The trip was undertaken with the glens full of red deer stags roaring as the rut begins. Stunning!"

Colin said that he is "immensely proud (and thankful) now it’s over."

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/colin-jenkins-1