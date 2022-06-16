Harborough district bird and wildlife rescue centre handed donation after a public vote of support

Amy Ducker, team leader at the Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital in Kibworth Beauchamp

A vital Harborough district bird and wildlife rescue centre has been handed £1,000 after a huge public vote of support.

Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital in Kibworth Beauchamp is being awarded the money by the Benefact Group.

The Benefact Group is an independent, specialist financial services group which gives all of its available profits to charity.

They are giving away £1 million to charities across the UK through its Movement for Good awards this year alone.

People were asked to nominate causes close to their hearts.

And Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital Trust was one of the charities based in the county which received overwhelming local public backing.

Meanwhile, £655 was raised for the wildlife complex at a special carvery night hosted at the Shires Inn in Peatling Parva, near Lutterworth.

The cash will help to fund a new top-class £75,000 avian flu quarantine unit at the natural world haven on Fleckney Road.

Launching the crunch mission earlier this year, Amy Ducker, team leader at the 38-year-old hospital, told the Harborough Mail: “This is one of the biggest if not the biggest appeals we’ve ever done – and it’s one of the most critical.

“We are acting now because we are setting out to build new bespoke isolation and quarantine facilities for the precious wildlife in our care.

“There has been a massive rise in avian influenza cases in the UK this year running alongside other zoonotic diseases.

“So it’s more vital than ever that we build this new unit as fast as we can,” said Amy.

“Cases of avian flu have multiplied drastically in the UK over the last two or three years.

“We are being asked to take in birds all the time around the clock by people in Harborough as well as much further afield throughout Leicestershire and even beyond.”

