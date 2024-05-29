Harborough distillery scoops gold at San Francisco and London competitions for rum created during lockdown

Revival Rum

A Harborough distillery is saying cheers after scooping the top prize at competitions in San Francisco and London.

Revival Rum, based in Brampton Ash, won double gold at the annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which saw its spirits blind-tasted by 70 judges.

It then scooped gold in the London Spirits Competition.

Local farmer James Singlehurst set about converting a disused warehouse on his land into the Revival Rum distillery during lockdown.

James, who is now the Revival Rum’s master distiller, said: “I entered my first two rum competitions to get independent opinions of our first release from industry experts. We were bowled over when we learnt that we had been awarded a gold medal in the London Spirits competition and a double gold in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.