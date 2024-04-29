Harborough dieters raise £11,000 for charity by donating clothes they have 'slimmed out of'
Super slimmers from Market Harborough have raised £11,000 for charity by donating clothes they have ‘slimmed out of’.
Local Slimming World members took part in the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, which sees members donate clothes, shoes, and accessories to Cancer Research UK charity shops.
The town’s four Slimming World groups collected more than 500 bags between them, worth around £11,000.
Slimming World Consultants Katy Boddy, Angela Walker and Frankie Fanko, said: “We’re proud of how members came together to support the charity and how far they’ve come on their own weight loss journeys.”
Along with raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the aim of the event is also to raise awareness of how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of developing some types of cancer.
The charity says obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK and more than one in 20 cancer cases are caused by excess weight.