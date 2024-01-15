Harborough dance company appeals for support after being offered chance to perform at Disneyland

The company is celebrating its fifth birthday

The Core Dance Company.

A dance company from Harborough is appealing for help to fund a trip to perform at Disneyland.

Core Dance Company has been chosen to perform at Disneyland Paris in August, with 35 students between the ages of 11-17 to take part in the 20-minute routine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But to help cover costs the company needs to raise some £20,000.

Dreaming of Disney.

It is holding a number of events to raise money including a Valentine’s Disco, and is appealing for local businesses to consider supporting the group.

Company founder Jess Vaughan said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to get involved through sponsoring the group’s trip to Disneyland Paris to perform on such a grand stage.

“We know how critical it is to encourage young people to get active and drive involvement in the performing arts. Should any businesses want to know how they can support then please contact us.”