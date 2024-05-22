Harborough dad pounds the pavement for charity after son was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease

Jake and Pete

A Harborough dad is pounding the pavements to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease after his son was diagnosed with the illness.

Peter Clegg was fitted with a pacemaker last year due to heart problems – but this hasn’t stopped him with his challenge to power walk 5km in under 40 minutes every day for a year, in aid of research charity MND Association.

It came after the 74-year-old’s son Jake was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease earlier this year, a condition affecting the brain and nerves which worsens over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former company director Pete, who lives in Dingley, said he was previously inspired by rugby player Kevin Sinfield carrying his former teammate Rob Burrows – who suffers with the disease - over the finish line of Leeds Marathon.

Pete told the Mail: "I was very moved by the footage of Kevin carrying Rob across the finish line in one of his marathons. Little did I know at the time that my son would be diagnosed with the same condition as Rob Burrows.

“Jake was diagnosed with ALS, a form of Motor Neurone Disease, in January of this year.

“This disease is a debilitating one which is particularly hard on creative people, with my son being a musician and fronting his band ‘Supermilk’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete usually walks around Sutton Basset, Welham, Great Bowden and Dingley, but has also got his steps in around Cyprus, Wales and Spain. He is also planning to do a half marathon next month.

He says the biggest challenge is getting motivated to go out when the weather is bad, but says it is worth it to raise money for the charity.

So far he has raised some £2,000 which will be used for the charity’s work carrying out research, improving care and supporting those affected.

Pete added: “There is no cure and few treatments for this very cruel disease and I am determined to add to their coffers to fund research and development treatments for as long as I am able.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The MND Association is tirelessly researching ways to understand and treat this disease and any financial help to forward their cause would be massively appreciated.”