Harborough councillor calls for special cup to be awarded to NHS staff, carers and other health professionals

A leading Harborough councillor is calling for a special cup to be awarded to NHS staff, carers and other health professionals for looking after local people during the Covid pandemic.

They include nurses, doctors, paramedics, ambulance crews, care home carers and home support staff across Harborough.

“This is the perfect chance to honour and recognise workers who have gone above and beyond for the people of Harborough over the last two years and beyond.

“I can’t speak highly enough of health care professionals such as nurses and doctors who have risked their lives and toiled tirelessly to look after local people stricken by Covid,” said Cllr Knowles, who leads the Liberal Democrats on Harborough council.

“Our council officers will be in the best position to ensure we include all who should be included into this collective recognition.

“This is a chance to say a massive thank you that simply must not be missed.

“Awarding these people the Citizenship Cup would be a very fitting way of saluting them and their brilliant work on behalf of the entire community.

“Representatives of the recipients could be invited to come along to the council chamber to receive the cup from the Chair of our council,” added Cllr Knowles, a veteran Harborough health campaigner.

“And that’s when we could very publicly give our sincere thanks to those who have been on the very frontline of health and social care for our district community in such difficult and challenging times.”

The Citizenship Cup was donated anonymously to the council 67 years ago in 1955 on the diamond jubilee of the then Market Harborough Urban District Council.