Harborough council wants your ideas on how to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee during a four-day bank holiday weekend

Harborough District Council is gearing up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next June.

The nation is looking forward to a four-day bank holiday weekend next summer as the sovereign becomes the first British monarch to reign for 70 years.

Harborough council is exploring a number of ideas and is keen to work with residents, businesses and organisations across the district to mark the massive milestone.

Events and activities are being set up all over the UK and the Commonwealth to commemorate the Jubilee with a special extended national bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, said: “We’re busy finalising details on how the council will support this historic milestone, which will hopefully include opportunities for residents to share their memories during the Queen’s reign.

“There will also be small grants towards community events, activities and facilities, along with tree planting.”

The local authority will release more information over the next few months.

The Queen acceded to the throne on February 6, 1952 aged just 25 after her father King George VI died.

Along with other members of the Royal Family she will travel around the country in 2022 carrying out a whole range of engagements to mark this historic landmark.