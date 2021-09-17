Harborough council chairman racks up 61 miles touring the district – without leaving Harborough

Harborough District chairman Stephen Bilbie with Lisa Harrison-Byrne and Ester Blunt of Vista during his charity cycle ride under the Old Grammar School. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The chairman of Harborough council has got on his bike and racked up an impressive 61 miles touring the district – without leaving Market Harborough.

Cllr Stephen Bilbie notched up the mileage virtually as he pedalled away underneath the Old Grammar School on Market Harborough’s High Street on Saturday (September 11).

And he’s already generated about £200 for his chosen charity, Leicester-based Vista, which helps people with sight loss after his gruelling six-hour cycling mini-marathon.

“It was an exciting day and went very well.

“We had lots of people interested in what I was doing, as well as riding alongside me,” said Cllr Bilbie.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has donated so far - and those who supported me on what was a fantastic day from start to finish.

“If you haven’t already, please donate on my Just Giving page so that we can raise even more for this great charity.”